Waxhaw residents hopeful town leaders have plan for rapid growth

Residents in Waxhaw, seeing rapid growth throughout the area and are questioning how the city plans maintain it.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Growth is coming to the town of Waxhaw and fast. Some living in the town have growing concerns with how leaders will adjust to so much change. The impacts could affect neighborhoods, schools, roads, and even businesses.

Jody Hoffman is a relator in Waxhaw and has called the town home for decades. She highlights all the positives that drew her family to Waxhaw.

“You get a lot of people who are drawn to the quaintness and the quietness of Waxhaw, but with growth comes its own issues," she said.

Waxhaw is one of the fastest-growing areas in North Carolina. Neighbors like Hoffman worry the rapid growth could build clusters throughout the area. Now, she’s questioning how city leaders will handle the rapid uptick of new homeowners.

"We don't have the industrial base to support great growth here," she said, "and no one wants to pay more in taxes than they can, so infrastructure depends upon the tax base."

We reached out to city leaders about the growth and its impact on Union County Public Schools. They sent us a statement saying in part, "We are steadfast in our commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders, including the UCPS and the BOE (Board of Education), to find sustainable solutions to our education system's challenges.”

We also reached out to the district about the ongoing growth. A spokesperson sent us a statement that reads, "The Union County Board of Education and UCPS staff will continue to monitor the development plans as discussions move forward and information is released."

Hoffman hopes there will be more community involvement with the ongoing developments.

“We want to keep the town small and maintain it, it's lovely, small-town America flavor,” she said.