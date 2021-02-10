'We Got Next' block party aims to promote growth on Rock Hill's south side

The block party helped promote the Clinton Connextion Action Plan.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — What will the future of Rock Hill's south side of town look like? The community got a look at the plans for it during a special block party on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The "We Got Next" party held at fountain park was part of a strategy to discuss those plans, dubbed the "Clinton Connextion Action Plan". The plan includes calls for bringing more jobs, businesses, and affordable housing to the town's historic neighborhoods.

Food trucks, activities, arts, and live music were part of the day, but most importantly for Antonio Mickel, it's a chance to show the community what could be next for Rock Hill.