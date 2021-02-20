‘We will truly miss her’ | Family and friends gather to remember Cornelius mother of five killed in accidental shooting

Those who knew 25-year old Gabriel Henderson say she loved everyone and was working hard to provide for her children before her death

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Days after the tragedy, family and friends of Cornelius mother, Gabriel Henderson, came together to celebrate her life and honor her memory during a vigil Friday evening.

Henderson leaves behind five young children. Police said they believe one of those children found a gun inside their mother’s purse and accidentally fired a shot hurting the youngest child and killing their mother.

But aside from this tragic accident family members said Henderson was always looking out for others.

“A loving and caring person,” cousin Chaquae Simelton said. “Do anything for anybody, love her children—she’s a great mom.”

Now in her absence, there’s a village of support who says they will do whatever it takes to be there for the children Henderson leaves behind.

“Her kids are her. If you look at them they are her,” Simelton said. “She will live through her kids.”

Prior to her death, family members said Henderson was working toward owning her own home and had just gotten a manager's position at McDonald’s. Now loved ones are just left to remember Henderson's love and determination.