Charlotte man killed in wrong-way crash on I-85 in Kings Mountain, police say

Officers said the driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department says a man died early Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on I-85.

Officers said it happened in the southbound lanes near exit 8 around 1:30 a.m. A passenger car had hit a semi tractor-trailer head-on while traveling north.

The driver who died was identified as 53-year-old George Joseph White Jr. of Charlotte. Police said the tractor-trailer driver had no reportable injuries.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts