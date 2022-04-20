The organization based in Hickory was only one of two YMCAs in North America to take home the award.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — The YMCA of Catawba Valley was awarded the 2022 Eagle Award for Excellence in Fundraising by the North American YMCA Development Organization (NAYDO). Because philanthropic support of the Y's cause is central to the nonprofit's success, NAYDO recognizes YMCAs for excellence in fundraising each year.

The award recognizes exemplary YMCAs that have demonstrated success in all areas of philanthropy, including annual and capital campaigns and endowment growth. The YMCA of Catawba Valley was only one of two YMCAs in North America to win the award.

The award recognizes Darrell Johnson (CVO), Nat Auten (CEO) and the entire Y team’s tireless efforts to inspire and strengthen a culture of philanthropy at the Y and in the community.

"We're thrilled to recognize Darrell, Nat and the YMCA of Catawba Valley for its role in responding to community issues and transforming the lives of adults and children," Christina Harley, 2022 NAYDO Communications Awards chair, said. "Clearly, everyone is engaged and an advocate for the impact of the Y on local kids and families. The Y’s philanthropic efforts are well planned, organized and executed. It was clear to our judges that Y members and the community have a deep understanding and passion for the Y's cause, and Y staff and volunteers are motivated to create positive outcomes for years to come."

The YMCA of Catawba Valley was established in 1969 to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“Through decades of change, economic ups and downs, our YMCA has steadfastly provided a welcoming place for fellowship, enrichment and personal development. I could not be more proud of what this award says about the YMCA and community as a whole,” Johnson said.

Since then, the community has positioned the YMCA to serve others by providing $1.5 million in financial assistance each year, building facilities that have an impact on people's lives by their participation in YMCA programs and services.

“The Eagle Award is a direct reflection of how all leaders around our YMCA embrace our legacy as caregivers and stewards to serve others,” Auten said.