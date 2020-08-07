York County awarded $75 million in funding for two major I-77 interchange upgrades

A process that began with an application for funding back in 2014 appears to finally have the go-ahead for construction.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Local leaders in York County announced new funding for a pair of major interchange projects along I-77. Approximately $75 million was awarded by the state to upgrade Exit 85 in Fort Mill and Exit 82 in Rock Hill.

Both projects are an effort to address the significant growth along the I-77 corridor in York County.

Local leaders called it a huge win for residents and anyone who uses the interstate.

“With the prosperous times that come our way, with all of the new jobs and all of the growth we have to make sure that we’re keeping up with infrastructure,” South Carolina State Representative Gary Simrill.

Officials celebrated the $75 million in funding for two of the busiest interchanges in York County.

“The economic development of our entire region depends on accessibility on and off interstate 77,” South Carolina State Representative Raye Felder said.

The upgrades to the two interchanges are primarily designed to move traffic through the area more efficiently.

“It means less time sitting behind the steering wheel and more time at home with family and at work doing productive things other than wasting time in traffic,” South Carolina State Senator Wes Climer said.

A process that began with an application for funding back in 2014 appears to finally have the go-ahead for construction.

However, leaders still declined to give a timeline for the beginning of construction, only saying once it starts it’ll take two to three years for the Fort Mill exit and around five years for the Rock Hill exit.