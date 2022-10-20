NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt

Dowdy said he will also use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and help a neighbor who lives across the street.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot.

“It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy said. “I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt.”

Dowdy, a 63-year-old grave digger, said he has always been a race fan so he chose to buy three tickets to represent the No. 3 on Earnhardt’s racecar. He was lying in his bed Monday night watching television when he bought his lucky Quick Pick tickets.

“I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won,” he said.

Dowdy matched all five white balls in Monday’s drawing to win the jackpot. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $166,875.

“Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year,” he said.

Dowdy said he will also use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and help a neighbor who lives across the street.

