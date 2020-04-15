CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With financial futures uncertain and social distancing measures preventing frequent trips to gas stations, supermarkets, and convenience store, lottery ticket sales have dropped in North Carolina.

"I don't think anybody's seen times like these before, particularly state lotteries," said Van Denton with the North Carolina lottery.

Denton says before the coronavirus crisis hit, they were still ahead in sales.

"We are now predicting that we are going to come up about $27 million less than we'd hoped," Denton said.

Denton says it's yet another sign of the times.

"Customers aren't going to stores, people in our state have lost jobs and seen reduced hours at work and so you see a natural decline there," Denton said.

Ultimately, Denton says one of the biggest victims will be North Carolina students.

"The money that's raised is helping make college more affordable, helping kids go to North Carolina Pre-K programs, helping build and repair schools, and some goes to every school system in the state to help them operate," Denton said.

Fortunately, Denton said the months where they sold more than expected will make up for some of the decline.

"If not for us being ahead, we would be farther behind than that $27 million," Denton said.

Denton says there's also a contingency plan in place for situations like this.

"There is a lottery reserve fund that the state manages, and there's some money in that fund that could cover a shortfall if it happens," Denton said.

