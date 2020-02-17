CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in northwest Charlotte, Medic reports.

The crash happened on Old Plank Road, which is just off of Brookshire Boulevard.

No other information has been released regarding the crash. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Two people found dead inside Concord apartment

Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, dead in suspected murder

Uptown Charlotte gets a new steakhouse: Estampa Gaucha

14-year-old hit by car in Fort Mill has died