CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of eager fans descended upon uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon as the Mint Museum quickly transformed into a large Nike, Jordan pop up shop.

The transformation is all thanks to the 2019 NBA All-Star game being held in Charlotte this weekend.

Nike and Jordan Brand have rented all of the event spaces at Mint Museum Uptown for the month of February and will host events for team owners, the NBA Commissioner, and other special guests, as well as events open to the public, according to the Mint Museum's website.

RELATED: How to get around Charlotte during NBA All-Star weekend

RELATED: LIST: Celebrity events & parties during 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend

RELATED: Your survival guide to NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte

An organizer for the event told NBC Charlotte thousands of eagers fans have entered the pop-up shop and expect many more to visit as the pop-up shop becomes open to the public on Friday. The exact number of visitors who have gone through the pop-up shop was not available as of Thursday evening.

The Mint Museum President hopes this event will convince newcomers to come back and visit the museum when it's operating as normal.

“Our goal at The Mint Museum is to engage the Charlotte community in any way that we can. We are excited to meet museum newcomers who will come through our doors during NBA All-Star weekend and hope that they will be compelled to return to the museum with friends and family to view our expansive galleries when they are open. Art, like sports, is for everyone, and we hope that our partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand will remind the Charlotte community that we are here to support them and our economy,” said Mint Museum President and CEO, Todd A. Herman, PhD.

Nike Jordan

THINGS TO DO

• Trial silhouettes including the Nike Adapt BB and the WhyNotZer0.2 on the onsite basketball court

• Attend speaker sessions and workshops centered around creativity and entrepreneurship

• Browse the most popular shoes in Charlotte at the onsite SNKRS* pop-up shop

• Personalize the 2019 Jordan Brand NBA All-Star Edition Uniforms

• Create a custom ASW Snapchat lens

• Shop the full Nike and Jordan Brand 2019 NBA All-Star Collection

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION