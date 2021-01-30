Lowe's giving $80 million more in pandemic bonuses to workers; hiring 50,000

Home improvement company Lowe's says it plans to pay out another $80 million in bonuses to its workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also making plans to hire another 50,000 workers as it heads into the busy spring season.
Lowe's says the bonuses, going out Feb. 5, will be $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time and seasonal workers. The company says this will be its seventh pandemic-related bonus to workers which, combined with $150 million in donations to communities, comes to $1.3 billion.
"As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis," Lowe's President and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. "We are honored to be an essential business to help our customers keep their homes safe and functional during these very challenging times."
Lowe's says it is looking to hire another 50,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers as spring approaches, which it says is its busiest time of year.