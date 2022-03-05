Lake Norman woman worried about her Ukrainian family's safety

Inna Radko immigrated to the U.S. 13 years ago but still has family and friends in Ukraine.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — As of Friday, the number of Ukrainians escaping to neighboring countries has surpassed 1.2 million. Following Russia's invasion of the country, some Ukrainian families in the Carolinas worry about their loved ones.

Inna Radko, who lives by Lake Norman, emigrated from Ukraine to the United States 13 years ago. She said she's experiencing a range of emotions since all of her immediate and extended families as well as friends remain in Ukraine.

"I feel guilty to be here and being safe every single day," she said. "We wake up and do our normal things. We do our schedule. They wake up and actually pray that they're not bad."

Radko said she checks on her mom and loved ones every day and worries when she doesn't hear from them.

"Actually, I could not reach my best friend today, and I was terrified. Like I'm serious. I was terrified. I was thinking something happened. As it turned out, her battery was basically dead. And there was no power to charge her battery," Radko said.

Although she can't physically be there for her family and friends, Radko is doing everything she can, including gathering supplies and sending them overseas. She said donating to legitimate charities is the best way people can help the people of Ukraine right now.

"They need help, like stores are running out. It's completely isolated from everybody and everything. And that's what's happening right now. And that's what the terrifying part is, it's getting worse and worse," she said.

Radko said although things look bad now, the Ukrainian people are strong and resilient. She said, "It's actually people, civilian people who volunteered to go to actually, you know, fight for their country and morals. That's what actually winning the war right now."