Charlotte FC facing LA Galaxy in inaugural home match Saturday at Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC said it has sold enough tickets to break the MLS attendance record on Saturday against LA Galaxy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC takes the field at Bank of America Stadium for the first time in franchise history, facing off against the LA Galaxy Saturday evening.

The match is Charlotte FC's second overall, coming off a 3-0 loss against DC United last week. LA Galaxy's visit to Charlotte comes after shutting out New York City FC 1-0.

Appreciate MLS Commissioner Don Garber taking the time to chat with us ahead of Charlotte FC’s home opener on Saturday.



Catch our convo w/ @thesoccerdon on @wcnc at 5:30!#ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/1rqjdacub9 — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 4, 2022

Earlier this week, Charlotte FC said it has sold enough tickets to break the MLS attendance record on Saturday against LA Galaxy.

The record crowd for any MLS match is 72,584. Charlotte FC has sold roughly 73,500 tickets for Saturday.

There are still about 100 walk-up tickets available. Those tickets cost $30 and will be first-come, first-serve. They will be released on Saturday at 1 p.m., ahead of the 7:30 p.m. match.

Road closures

Charlotte Department of Transportation announced the following road closures ahead of Saturday's match:

Graham Street between Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard and Mint Street will close at 9:00 a.m.

Mint Street between Graham Street and First Street will close at 11:00 a.m

Stonewall Street between Mint Street and Church Street will close at 11:00 a.m.

All streets will reopen at 3:00 a.m. March 6, 2022.

A livestream of the inaugural match is available at charlottefootballclub.com/live.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.