Samaritan's Purse disaster response teams deployed to Poland, Romania, and Moldova

BOONE, N.C. — Boone-based Samaritan's Purse has confirmed that its disaster response specialist teams deployed to Poland, Romania, and Moldova include a medical staff member who will work to identify if there are any health needs that can't be met by local healthcare systems. The teams also are able to provide food, shelter and clothing.

If needed, Samaritan's Purse has also prepared an emergency field hospital for overseas shipment.

“Samaritan’s Purse has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine for weeks,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a statement “We have deployed members of our Disaster Assistance Response Team to surrounding countries and are standing ready to help meet emergency needs resulting from the crisis. Please join me in praying for the people of Ukraine and for this conflict to end quickly.”

In a Facebook post on Feb. 25, Graham also explained how important it is for religious leaders to stand strong during these trying times.

“They just need prayer. We need to pray for them," Graham said. "Can you imagine the fear these people are living under right now?"