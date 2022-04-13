4th graders raise money for Ukrainian orphanage

The money will go to several orphanages, including one housing 23 displaced children from Kharkiv, which is a target of relentless attacks.

SHELBY, N.C. — A group of 4th graders at Jefferson Elementary School in Shelby raised money for orphanages in Ukraine for a class project. In eight days, the students raised more than $1,160 by selling pencils and pencil toppers for a dollar each.

“We sent letters to the president, the governor, the mayor, the senator, the school board – a lot of people – and a good amount of people showed up,” said Tallulah Sharp, a 4th grader in Ms. Evonne Jenkins’ class.

Jenkins said her students wanted to give back after hearing about the war, and through a friend, she learned orphanages needed essentials like diapers, baby formula, and canned goods. The money will go to several orphanages, including one housing 23 displaced children from Kharkiv, which is a target of relentless attacks.

“You know there could be kids in this orphanage their age with very different circumstances, and I think that’s one of the reasons my kids have embraced this project so much,” said Jenkins, “It’s very personal to them.”

Jenkins said she was shocked to see just how successful the project became. The initial goal was to raise $200.

“I was shocked by how well it went,” she said. “We surpassed [our goal] within the first day or so. I’m amazed by how went it well."

What doesn't surprise her? Her kids' work ethic.

"My class is very hardworking and they’re very passionate,” she said.