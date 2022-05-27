Ukrainian family reunited in Charlotte

A man is now with his loved ones after escaping war.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine unfolded, families saw themselves often separating for safety. When they can, they've reunited in other countries, including the U.S.

One of those reunifications happened Friday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The hustle and bustle of Memorial Day travel were quickly outshined when Anna Bohaslavska and her children cheered and ran to greet Misha Bohaslavsky. The father and husband had to stay behind as the family fled in February because of restrictions.

Three months later, Misha's family found comfort again, embracing him.

"It's a miracle to be reunited again," said Anna.

The family said as the bombs fell, they did the only thing they could do: run.

"We jumped into our car and we were already on our way," Misha said. "We didn't know where we were going."

Life as the family knew it in Ukraine is no more. They're back to square one.

"All of our achievements, all of his business -- everything is gone," said Anna. "Nothing is left and we need to start from scratch."

Anna and Misha's family are now flanked by new friends and starting a new life in Boone. There's plenty of hope, but also a flood of emotions to deal with when acknowledging the loss of the life they once lead.

"He can't feel anything," Anna said. "It's just overwhelming."