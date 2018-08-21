Over the weekend, a woman was brutally attacked in Texas after withdrawing thousands of dollars.

The entire thing was caught on surveillance camera, reigniting safety concerns at local banks and ATMs. On Monday, NBC Charlotte asked police for simple ways to protect yourself next time you go to the bank or ATM.

"Criminals are out there watching and they're looking for easy targets," said an officer.

In the surveillance video from Texas, you can see one of the suspects run up behind the woman then body slam her to the ground. Her husband comes to help and the fighting continues. The burglars eventually run over the couple with their getaway car.

"Folks like this, all they understand is brute force against brute force," said the officer.

Officials said ATMs have become brazen burglar hotbeds in recent months.

From firearms to blow torches, surveillance cameras have caught criminals in the act of committing a crime. Those actions now causing people to second guess the shortcut to getting money.

Last month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a serial ATM armed robber targeted the same machine three times in the Ballantyne area. One woman was brave enough to tell her story but wanted to keep her identity hidden.

"Pointed the gun at me and told me to give him $500," said the victim. "I told him I don't have $500. He said give me the money or I'll shoot you."

Detectives caught the armed robber on camera but not in the flesh; the suspect is still at large.

"I think he's going to be waiting some time, but appear again," said the victim.

Now there's a renewed push for the safety of customers at local banks and ATMs. Experts said to be alert, pay attention, and if possible, get cash during the day or make sure you're in a very well lit area.

"An ATM inside of a gas station or bank is always going to be your safest bet," said safety expert Dan Starks.

