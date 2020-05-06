Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston proposes defunding chemical agents for CMPD

"Chemical agents should not be used on human beings by other human beings," Winston said. "This is not a core value of de-escalation."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Days after a viral video appeared to show Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers using tear gas and pepper balls on protesters in uptown Charlotte, City Councilman Braxton Winston is proposing the city stop funding chemical agents for the police department.

During a news conference Friday morning, Winston detailed his proposal, saying he will raise the issue at Monday's City Council meeting. If approved, Winston said his proposal would only affect future purchases of chemical agents, not CMPD's current stockpile.

"Chemical agents should not be used on human beings by other human beings," Winston said. "This is not a core value of de-escalation."

The second part of Winston's plan would create an oversight committee to scrutinize police spending and policies.

Winston was arrested during protests last week a charge of failing to disperse. He was one of several protesters taken into custody outside CMPD's station on Beatties Ford Road last Friday. Winston's campaign said in a statement he was trying to keep things peaceful between demonstrators and police.