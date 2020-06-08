Panthers launch 'Your Vote Counts' initiative to help Carolinians register to vote

The Carolina Panthers and multiple players are teaming up with election officials to help people in the Carolinas register and vote in this November's election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced a new initiative Thursday that will help people in the Carolinas register to vote and educate them on important political issues in the area.

"Your Vote Counts" is a joint initiative with the Panthers and the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee that wants to educate, register and mobilize voters in the Carolinas. According to the Panthers, the initiative will work alongside local, state and national nonpartisan voter engagement organizations to "encourage voters and make the voting process safer and easier."

As part of the "Your Vote Counts" program, the Panthers have created a web portal that includes important election-related news and dates. The portal also includes direct links to online registration eligibility requirements. Team employees will be given the opportunity to train and work as poll workers and become part of the democratic process, the Panthers announced.

Multiple players, including Christian McCaffrey, Tre Boston, Teddy Bridgewater and Panthers legend Julius Peppers will appear in a PSA that encourages Carolinians to vote this November.