CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte will continue to allow residents to tie their dogs up in their yards, so long as dog owners follow the current tethering ordinance.

However, city leaders may soon choose to ban certain training instruments used in a number of touring circuses.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council took up two controversial topics surrounding animals.

First, leaders were presented with data and research on the current tethering law, and numbers of service calls made over the past few years in regards to tethered dogs.

"Ultimately the mayor and city council chose to do absolutely nothing," said Holly Newton, a local animal activist who has been outspoken on the issue.

City leaders decided to keep the current dog tethering ordinance and educate the public on it.

Here are a few of the criteria for tethering:

Allow the dog access to adequate food, water and shelter

Be a minimum of ten feet in length

Include a swivel on both ends

Be made of either metal chain or coated steel cable

Not be used for dogs less than four months of age

Not attach more than one dog to a single tether

Not allow a dog to come within five feet of any property line

If CMPD's Animal Care and Control finds a dog owner breaking the ordinance, the first thing they try to do is educate the dog owner and get them to comply before giving a $50 citation.

A second offense is a $75 dollar citation with stiffer penalties if someone chooses to re-offend.

The number of restraint related complaints have been about the same for the past three years.

In 2019, there were 111 restraint related calls compared to 101 in 2018, and 120 calls in 2017, according to the city's report.

In 2019, only two tethering citations were given out of the 111 calls for service, according to the data.

Mayor Vi Lyles noted the success of Animal Care and Control educating dog owners.

"That means we have really worked with our community leaders and dog owners to ensure that they understand what's important which is the welfare and safety of the animals," Lyles said.

Some council members were concerned about the unintended consequences a tethering ban would have.

In previous meetings, some council members have raised concerns with equitable issues surrounding communities in which some people can't afford a fence, and tethering may be their only option.

"I'm really concerned about whether or not we can enforce it," said Councilman Malcolm Graham, who represents district two, in response to an all-out ban of tethering. "I'm also concerned about the selective enforcement when we do."

His substitute motion for more education of the current ordinance, which was recommended by city staff, was ultimately voted on.

In addition, Councilman Graham asked city staff to continue to look into the issue.

"Dogs are going to be forced to live outside, tethered in all elements," Newton added when reacting to the vote, adding, ''This is heartbreaking."

The second vote taken by council was a partial win for animal activists.

Council voted in favor, 9-2, for city staff to draft a proposal that would ban circuses that use bullhooks and "other inhumane instruments" to train wild and exotic circus animals.

"We're disappointed that they're not considering a full ban on performing wild animal shows," said Kristen Moyer, another animal activist who has been outspoken on the issue.

"We really don't believe that these animals should be brought to town in any way," Moyer added.

City staff will now be tasked to list specific "inhumane instruments" as requested by council members. The proposed ordinance will then be brought before a public hearing on February 24 at a city council meeting.

Council will likely vote on the ordinance after the public hearing.

