Concerns raised over tree removal regulations in Charlotte's growth plan

Amid efforts to improve Charlotte's tree canopy, the UDO would allow developers to remove old, native trees if they plant new ones and pay fees.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's proposed Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) offers new protections and regulations for greenery and trees, but some worry it's not enough to save the city's dwindling tree canopy.

Trees are a vital part of urban living, making cities safer and healthier to live in. The UDO created by city staff increases requirements for the amount of greenery certain properties must have. It also puts penalties in place if someone removes a heritage tree without permission.

Kate Bolkin with Trees Charlotte called the regulations a "first of its kind in the City of Charlotte" and a great initiative.

Heritage trees, as defined by the UDO, are large, native trees that are at least 30 inches in diameter. Co-creator of NoDa Tree Save Krysten Reilly told WCNC Charlotte she was happy to see the efforts to preserve heritage trees in the ordinance.

The proposed regulations come as conservationists say the Queen City's tree canopy is declining. TreesCharlotte told WCNC Charlotte the canopy is healthy now at 45% but that's down from 49% in 2012. They expect it to continue to dwindle.

"There are many communities in Charlotte that have far below even 30%, so this is a big problem and we’re working really hard to slow the decline,” Bolkin explained.

However, Reilly is worried that the latest version of the UDO isn’t working hard enough to protect Charlotte’s greenery.

"In the second draft it looked like they loosened a lot of those regulations to make development easier,” Reilly said.

Under the latest version of the proposal, development projects could still wipe out heritage trees if they get permits, pay fees, and agree to plant a new tree in their place. The fee, according to the city, is $1,500 per tree but it can be reduced if additional new trees are planted.

Written complaints from residents poured in about this removal clause. The city responded by saying: "Staff believes that the proposal in the second draft balances the need for flexibility with the community desire to preserve and sustain our tree canopy... Staff will study this further in the future to determine whether preservation standards should be increased.”