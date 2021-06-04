Trump to speak at NC Republican convention this weekend

Former President Trump will speak at the NCGOP convention this weekend. Some believe his speech could hint at future plans and a possible 2024 campaign.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump is back in North Carolina this weekend to make a speech that could signal his future plans, including a possible 2024 campaign.

The former president has kept a low profile since leaving office, but all eyes will be on Trump's speech at the North Carolina Republican state convention on Saturday.

The former president has been mostly quiet since January. He's been banned from social media and just this week, his blog went bust after less than a month online.

That will change this weekend when he speaks to North Carolina Republicans gearing up for the midterm elections in 2022.

So, why North Carolina? First, Trump narrowly won the state in 2020 but he's still very popular among Republicans. And with the GOP looking to win back control of Congress in 2022, most candidates are looking for Trump's endorsement.

But if Trump has plans to run for the White House again, he has some work to do. A recent NBC News poll found that less than one-third of Americans have a favorable view of the former president.

