Early voting begins Thursday in NC

Those who want to vote absentee will need to request a ballot by Nov. 1 and return it by Nov. 8.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians can now cast their ballots as the early voting period begins.

Early voting lasts until Nov. 5 and will feature races from the US Senate to local seats like Mecklenburg County Commissioners.

There are over 20 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County including Bank of America Stadium which will have early voting, even on Oct. 23 when the Panthers play the Buccaneers.

And even though the deadline has passed to register online for this year's mid-term election, you can still do so during the early voting period.

“if someone is not registered to vote, they can show up at an early voting site ask to be registered and then cast a ballot at the same time and their registration would be processed if it is confirmed then their ballot would be counted," Dr. Michael Bitzer, Catawba College Political Science Professor, explained.

