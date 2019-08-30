CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s elections director said he's undecided at this point on what company to pick to supply the county with new voting machines.

The state has mandated all counties to switch to elections equipment that produces a paper ballot in an effort to prevent hacking of election returns.

The State Board of Elections has certified three companies that manufacture voting machines, and now Mecklenburg County has to decide which company to use.

Dickerson said he will make up his mind after a presentation next month by the three companies.

"The vendors, the three vendors will be invited and they can show what they got," Dickerson said.

The three companies certified by the state are Clear Ballot, Elections Systems and Software, and Hart InterCivic.

All of them, Dickerson said, will produce a paper ballot a voter can hold in his or her hand to verify everything is correct.

"This is all the stuff we’ll be looking at and this is what I’m looking forward to, to see what is out there and what products these guys have," said Dickerson.

Dickerson and the elections board will recommend a company to the county commission. The estimated cost could run anywhere from $6 million to $15 million.

"What I’m more concerned about is making sure that anything we get is good for the voters of this county," said Dickerson.

The machines currently being used in the county will be de-certified at the end of the year, and the new equipment has to be in place and ready to go for the North Carolina primary in March of next year.

On Friday,

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Charlotte teen registered people to vote as they waited in Popeyes line

Hurricane Dorian now a major Category 3 storm

Several people injured in I-77 crash in Huntersville