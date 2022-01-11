South Carolina shatters single-day early voting record

More than 431,000 people have voted in the South Carolina midterm elections including approximately 48,000 absentee ballots.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 430,000 people have voted early in the 2022 South Carolina midterm election, state officials announced Thursday.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, saw another single-day record for advance voting with almost 50,000 ballots being cast statewide. By the end of the day Wednesday, over 383,000 people had cast a ballot at early voting locations in South Carolina.

In addition to strong early voting numbers, approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued in South Carolina. All told, approximately 431,000 people have already voted in the 2022 midterm election.

South Carolina early voting ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Any voter who has not yet voted can still vote in person through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Voters will be asked to present a photo ID when checking in to vote.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. All absentee ballots must be signed by a witness before being returned. Voters who return absentee ballots in person will be required to show a photo ID.

How to vote on Election Day in South Carolina

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Click here to view your sample ballot and check your polling place

Voters will be asked to present a photo ID to check in at their polling place

