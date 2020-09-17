Visually impaired? Here's how you'll be able to vote

The State Board of Elections outlines how disabled voters can vote in November.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2's Voter Access Team is working to get your election questions answered.

Many viewers have concerns with the voting process during a pandemic.

Sylvia emailed the newsroom and asked, "I heard there will only be paper ballots. I am legally blind and I used a special machine to vote last election. Will this still be available?"

A representative with State Board of Elections said the answer is yes.

Federal and state law requires voting systems be made available for people with disabilities. Those machines must have features to help make sure disabled voters can cast their ballot privately and independently.

A Board of Elections representative said every Election Day precinct and early voting site must have at least one accessible voting machine available. You can even visit their website to see what your county will be providing.

North Carolina law does allow voters who qualify to have help going in and out of a voting booth, as well as preparing a ballot, from a relative or legal guardian.

Any disabled voter may also ask for help at one-stop early voting sites or Election Day polling places. To see if you qualify as a disabled voter, click this link.

