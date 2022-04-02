'You can see the work' | Charlotte's first openly-gay councilmember plans political comeback

On Flashpoint, Lawana Mayfield says her experience is an asset.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After eight years on city council, former Charlotte City Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield has been busy with school work, returning to get her degree. Now, she's looking to return to the government center.

"You can see the work that I was able to get done even in a short eight years as a district representative."

Now, Mayfield is running as an at-large council member, a position that represents all of the city. It's a race she narrowly lost in 2019. She hopes voters choose differently this time.

"I'm not gonna say they got anything wrong, you had choices," Mayfield said. "I'm just hoping that we make different choices this time around."

Mayfield made history by becoming the first openly-gay member of city council. This year, there are five members of the LGBTQ community running for council. Mayfield said her experience sets her apart from the crowd.

"A lot of times on that very first meeting, when you're sworn in, you're approving some projects that you have no idea about your approving," Mayfield said.

Mayfield also had a history of addressing hot-button issues relating to police brutality, President Trump, and 9/11. She said she stands by the statements, but regrets sharing a 9/11 conspiracy theory.

"Was a mistake made? Yeah, a mistake was made," she said. "A lot of life has happened over these eight years."

The primary is scheduled for May 17.

