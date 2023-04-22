Earth Day in Charlotte: City still aims to be carbon-free by 2030

On Flashpoint, Charlotte's Chief Sustainability Officer says the goal remains despite challenges

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2018, the city of Charlotte adopted the strategic energy action plan with a goal to have all its fleet and facilities fueled by 100 percent zero-carbon sources by 2030.

"When our city council adopted those goals, they knew that it was incredibly ambitious," Sarah Hazel, Charlotte's Chief Sustainability Officer, said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

"It's now, four or five years into our strategy. We know a lot more now than we knew then," she said.

Hazel said technology limitations and supply chain issues are creating obstacles in achieving the zero-carbon goal.

"The timing of the technology coming together and piloting these efforts, and some of the real challenges that exist today with supply chain, I think that just is something that we have to keep figuring out how to navigate," she said.

Hazel said that currently there aren't electric options for all of the vehicles in the fleet, but the city is in the process of getting an electric fire truck for the fire department.

"We have some really good strategies in place. And we're going to get as far as possible because those goals are incredibly ambitious," she said.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.