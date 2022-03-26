'Too close to call' | GOP official sizes up NC's Senate race

On Flashpoint, a former Union County GOP chairman gives the McCrory the edge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Few people are watching the Republican primary in North Carolina's senate race as enthusiastically as Dan Barry.

"It's just way too close to call this point," Barry said, appearing on WCNC's Flashpoint.

Barry is the former Union County GOP chairman and president of the Hornet's Nest Republican Men's Club.

While democrats coalesce behind former NC Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, the republican field remains contentious and competitive. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, former Gov. Pat McCrory, and veteran Marjorie K. Eastman are running on the republican side.

Barry cites polling that shows McCrory with an edge.

"All indications are that McCrory is outside the margin of error as we approach the primary day," Barry said.

Last year, President Trump endorsed Rep. Budd. Barry said the endorsement helped Budd early on, but seemed to fizzle in recent months.

"The Trump effect did not have nearly as substantial a boost to Ted Budd, as I believe the Budd campaign was expecting it to have."

Still, Barry cautions it's not too early for an upset. The primary is May 17th.

"Don't underestimate what happens," Barry warned.

