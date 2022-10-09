'They should go in with a great deal of confidence' | NC bipartisan group promises secure elections

On Flashpoint, organizers preview the North Carolina Trusted Elections town halls.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two months before the midterms, a bipartisan group is coming to the Charlotte area this week promising voters safe and secure elections in November.

"They should go in with a great deal of confidence,' Judge Bob Orr, former republican NC Supreme Court justice, said.

Orr and former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts are leading the NC Trusted Elections Tour. It's a pilot program created by the Carter Center in North Carolina and several other states. The group is holding town halls in the state's fourteen congressional districts this fall, touting the integrity of the state's elections.

"We're going to have experts who have been working on elections for literally decades, talk about the process," Roberts said.

In Charlotte, a town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 13th, at 6:30 p.m. at UNC Charlotte's McKnight Hall. In Belmont, a town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept 14th, at 6:30 p.m. at Gaston College, Kimbrell Auditorium. And in Albemarle, a town hall is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15th, at the Albemarle Neighborhood Theatre.

Each meeting will feature key speakers with backgrounds in election security, election law, and election administration.

"This isn't just a simple process where you show up on election day. I mean, it is a sophisticated 100-county operation under a framework of laws and regulations, with 7.4 million North Carolinians registered to vote. So it is an enormous process," Orr said.

For people who can't make one of the town halls, there will be a virtual meeting streamed on Facebook Live on Sept. 19th, at 7 p.m.

