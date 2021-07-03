New NC Democratic Chair charts path to 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats have a new party chairman. And Dr. Bobbi Richardson is already looking towards the 2022 midterm election.
"We're going to have a 100-county strategy where we focus on efforts on each region. Listen to those regions. And then build a strategic plan based on what people in those regions say they need, rather than trying to guess what they need,” Richardson said.
The NC Democratic Party also plans to have regional organizers focused on growing grassroots support. Richardson said it's part of the party's outreach to more rural voters they had trouble reaching in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Dr. Bobbie Richardson is the first Black woman to lead the state's party.
