CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun company is calling out NASCAR for rejecting ads depicting assault-style rifles.

In a blog post, K-VAR Corp. said it was contacted by National Event Publications, a media sales agent for pro sports like NASCAR, to buy advertising in the official program. The company said it submitted artwork in April and heard back from National Event Publications in August.

According to K-Var, National Event Publications said in a message, "We just heard from NASCAR on a number of gun-related ads and, unfortunately, due to a gradual shift in NASCAR’s position on guns, these ads must be edited/changed — especially those that are depicted as assault-style rifles/sniper rifles. NASCAR is still open to some of the less controversial gun accessories, concealed carry, or classes."

NASCAR fans are mixed in their reactions to the news.

"I think it might cause a little disruption with the people, with the fan base 'cause I know a lot of them are probably very, very pro-gun," said James Mechalke, a NASCAR fan. "And if they see that, they might start cutting their season tickets and whatnot."

"I don't think it's an issue," said Bob Aasefarnum. "I think if people like racing, they like racing."

NBC Charlotte reached out to multiple NASCAR officials for comment but did not receive a reply.

