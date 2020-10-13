Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte Thursday

Sen. Kamala Harris will also visit Asheville during a trip to North Carolina this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte Thursday as part of two stops in North Carolina.

Harris will also visit Asheville, according to officials with knowledge of Harris' visit. Details of Harris' visit haven't been released at this time. She was last in North Carolina on September 28 during a visit to Raleigh where she spoke about the Supreme Court and Affordable Care Act.

Harris' visit coincides with the start of early voting in North Carolina. Early voting runs from October 15-31. Registered voters are allowed to vote at any polling place in their registered county during the early voting period. Spectrum Center, Bank of America Stadium and Bojangles' Coliseum will be early voting sites to help more people cast ballots in a timely fashion with social distancing at polls.

“We have been waiting for this moment for nearly four years: the chance to vote for a new president and a brighter future for our country. And you have a few easy and convenient ways to vote early and make sure your voice is heard. So let’s make a plan,” said Sen. Harris. “First, vote-by-mail is already underway...You can also vote early in-person, starting October 15. Either way, you’ll be one of the first voters to move our country forward.”