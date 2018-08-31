CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Labor Day weekend is off to a busy start in the Queen City as President Donald Trump is scheduled to make two stops in Charlotte Friday afternoon.

First, he's expected to sign an executive order at the CPCC Harris Conference Center in west Charlotte before attending a private fundraiser for Republican congressional candidates Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd at Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte.

Here's the minute-by-minute updates on President Trump's visit:

1:17 p.m.: Marine One touches down at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland with President Trump.

1:22 p.m.: Trump boards Air Force One in preparation for his flight to Charlotte.

TRUMP TO CHARLOTTE: @realDonaldTrump has just boarded Air Force One -- he is headed for Charlotte, NC where he will make two scheduled appearances. (Photo: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/Rlpvfw3xLE — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 31, 2018

1:27 p.m.: Air Force One departs Andrews Air Force Base for Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A White House spokesperson confirmed that President Trump is on schedule for a 2:15 p.m. arrival to Charlotte.

