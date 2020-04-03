ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Republican primary runoff is likely this spring for the U.S. House seat in western North Carolina being vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows.

The GOP primary for the 11th Congressional District has concluded with no candidate getting more than the 30% of votes needed to win outright.

Lynda Bennett was leading. The second-place finisher will have to officially ask for the May 12 runoff.

The ultimate nominee will take on Democrat Moe Davis, who won his party’s primary.

Meadows announced in December that he wouldn’t seek reelection, hinting at a future job with President Donald Trump.

Meadows has represented North Carolina's 11th congressional district since 2013.

He has been an advocate for the president, defending the president during the impeachment hearings and during the Mueller investigation.

The 11th District remains a Republican-leaning seat despite recent redistricting.

The North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Trump said he struggled with his decision to not seek re-election. He said he came to his decision after discussion with his family, including his wife and two children.

RELATED: Trump ally US Rep. Mark Meadows won't seek reelection

More Election news:

RELATED: Roy Cooper, Dan Forest win primaries for NC governor

RELATED: Thom Tillis (R), Cal Cunningham (D) win primaries for U.S. Senate, AP projects

RELATED: National Super Tuesday results as 14 states hold presidential primaries

RELATED: Super Tuesday live updates: Biden wins 8 states, Sanders 4

RELATED: Cynthia Wallace wins Democratic primary for NC District 9, AP projects

RELATED: Watch Live Coverage: Joe Biden wins North Carolina Democratic primary election, NBC projects

RELATED: 1-on-1 with Eric Trump: 'I don't think the pride in our country has ever been stronger'