McFadden hopes to have 'great conversations' with public during 2nd term as Meck Co. sheriff

McFadden said the goal of his second term is to "bridge the gap" between law enforcement and communities across Mecklenburg County.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garry McFadden was sworn in for his second term as the Mecklenburg County sheriff Wednesday, saying he hopes to improve relationships between law enforcement and the communities it serves during his time in office.

The ceremony took place at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Uptown Charlotte. McFadden was first elected as sheriff in 2018. He ran unopposed in the midterm election after winning the Democratic primary in May.

"I'm hoping that the community will come in and see what we're doing and let's bridge the gap," McFadden said. "Not so much the emotions, but bridge the gap of how we can better work together."

McFadden's challengers said he was responsible for high turnover at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. McFadden maintained those staffing issues stemmed from the "Great Resignation" during the COVID-19 pandemic. McFadden said the goal of his second term will be to build trust with communities across Mecklenburg County to seek solutions that help everyone.

"Invite me to your meetings, invite me to your communities. Let's have great conversations," he said. "We're not always going to agree, but I hope your passion is just as strong as mine about the love I have for this community."

As McFadden prepares for his second term, he's facing a lawsuit that accuses him of intentionally delaying the issuing of concealed carry permits and gun-purchasing permits.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says it is "in compliance with the law" and has taken steps to make the process more efficient. Groups in the lawsuit claim McFadden is denying people their right to self-defense by creating delays for those looking to purchase a handgun or carry a concealed weapon.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts