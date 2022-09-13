Sen. Lindsey Graham plans to introduce an abortion ban on the federal level

When the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling and the nation's constitutional protections for abortion in June, it ended nationwide protections.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) plans to introduce an abortion ban on the federal level.

The senator is expected to make the announcement Tuesday. Ahead of the event, there were limited details about his proposed bill, expected to be named the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

When the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling and the nation's constitutional protections for abortion in June, it ended nationwide protections for abortion access. As a result, access to abortion health care coverage became regulated at the state level.

Graham could propose federal regulations that, if passed, would be enforced uniformly across the country.

Graham's home state of South Carolina is still trying to sort out regulations at the state level. Currently, the state’s 2016 ban, which was not enforceable until June, is in effect. It bans abortions 20 weeks after conception.

South Carolina's six-week ban is currently suspended as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights.

Last week, South Carolina senators rejected a proposed ban on almost all abortions. Although Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban could not get the extra votes to stop him.

