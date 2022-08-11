If you're not yet registered to vote in the midterms elections, is it too late to register?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Polls are now open in North Carolina and South Carolina for the 2022 midterm elections. But what if you're not registered to vote?

Can I still register to vote for the midterm elections?

North Carolina

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, the voter registration deadline in North Carolina was Friday, Oct. 14, which is 25 days before the general election.

Those who were not registered in a county were able to vote during the one-stop early voting process This process is called “Same-Day Registration.”

Unfortunately, if you are not registered to vote by election day you are not able to vote in this year's midterm elections. Click here to register to vote so you are ready for the 2024 elections.

If a voter is not able to cast a regular ballot, the voter will go the Help Station for help casting a provisional ballot. The voter will receive a Help Referral Form explaining the reason for the referral to the Help Station.

South Carolina

South Carolina offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in South Carolina by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at the polling place:

SC Driver's License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

Where is my polling place

North Carolina

Your polling place is based on the address you used to register to vote. To find your polling location in North Carolina, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has a polling place search database.

South Carolina

To find your polling location in South Carolina, visit the South Carolina Election Commission website.

