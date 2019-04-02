RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly formed State Board of Elections will hold a public evidentiary hearing in the 9th District race later this month on allegations of absentee ballot tampering.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last about two days. The board currently has reserved the location for the hearing for February 18-20.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed the five-member board of elections, which has three Democrats and two Republicans.

In November, Republican Mark Harris defeated Dan McCready by 905 votes in the race. However, the old board of elections refused to certify the results following reports of alleged election fraud by the Harris campaign. Harris requested a judge to certify the results last month, but a Superior Court judge ruled that the board has the authority to complete its investigation into the matter.

The 9th District remains the only vacant Congressional seat.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.