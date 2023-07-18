Western North Carolina tribe to vote on broader legalization of adult use of marijuana

Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote in September on whether they will legalize marijuana sales and possession to anyone over 21 on tribal land.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote in September on whether they want to legalize marijuana possession and sales on tribal lands for anyone 21 and older — not just for those seeking it for medical use that the North Carolina tribe had already authorized.

The Tribal Council agreed last week to place the question on the ballot during the tribe's Sept. 7 general election.

In 2021, the tribe decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana within the Eastern Band’s 57,000-acre (23,000-hectare) Qualla Boundary. It also formed a medical marijuana structure that includes a tribe-created business to grow cannabis and sell it in a large dispensary that remains under construction — making it the first and only place to legally purchase marijuana in North Carolina.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts