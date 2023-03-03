'It's time for me to stand up and serve,' NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says about 2024 governor's race

Robinson entering the race for North Carolina governor could set up a possible battle against presumptive Democratic nominee Attorney General Josh Stein.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Saturday made some of his strongest statements yet suggesting he will run for governor in 2024.

“It’s time for me to stand up and serve,” Robinson, the state’s top Republican executive office-holder, said during a speech at the influential Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C.

He spoke the words in the context of American soldiers sent to World War II, making the point that nobody wants to go to battle but they do so anyway out of a sense of duty. He used it to illustrate what he described as his calling — not desire — to lead. “I don't want to be the governor,” he said. “You see that's the problem in that statement.”

Robinson, who in 2020 was elected the state's first Black lieutenant governor, has previously said he’s extremely likely to run for the state’s highest executive office. Current Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won't run again due to term limits.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts