NC Gov. Cooper criticizes lieutenant governor's 'dangerous' rhetoric on guns

Mark Robinson, a Republican, said he enjoys target shooting, but that's not why he has the guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the state's lieutenant governor Tuesday for some of his recent comments on guns, calling the remarks dangerous and shameful.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings this weekend, but the comments Cooper pointed to came from a sermon Robinson gave earlier this month in Nash County.

As he often does, Robinson ticked through a range of culture-war issues in his remarks.

Then, a day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., Robinson told the church that he owns AR-15 rifles, the style of gun used in the Buffalo mass shooting and many others.

MORE ON WCNC.COM

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts