NC Democrats walk out as Republicans seat lawmaker who attended Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Rep. Donnie Loftis attended the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots and said at the time he was "at the entrance when they breached the door."

RALEIGH, N.C. — Most House Democrats left the chamber floor Monday night as the Republican majority seated the body's newest member: A former Gaston County commissioner who attended the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots and said at the time he was "at the entrance when they breached the door."

Rep. Donnie Loftis, R-Gaston, replaces the late Dana Bumgardner in the House, and he was sworn in officially Monday night. It was the only item of business on the House floor and, after confirming there wouldn't be any votes taken, Democrats walked out en masse.

The state party said in a statement after the brief ceremony that Loftis' seating shows the Republican Party is "trending towards extremism."

