Charlotte police investigating 2 overnight homicides

CMPD is investigating two homicides that happened late Monday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened late Monday night.

According to CMPD, the latest one happened just before midnight. Police said they were responding to a disturbance call. According to police, there was a mass flight of vehicles from the area where the shots were fired.

This all happened on Central Avenue, near North Sharon Amity Road.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The other shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. near the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle. Police said their officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving measures with members of the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic taking over those measures. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Anyone with information regarding either of these crimes is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

