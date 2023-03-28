NC Senate overrides Gov. Cooper's veto on pistol permits

The senate voted 39-10 in favor of the override. The NC House will hold an override vote on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — State legislatures have chosen to override a veto placed by Governor Roy Cooper on a bill that eliminates the need for sheriff's offices to issue permits for handgun owners.

The North Carolina Senate voted 39-10 to override the veto of Senate Bill 41, which aims to make it easier to obtain a handgun permit in the state. Cooper vetoed the bill on Friday after the House and Senate ratified it. The NC House will hold an override vote on Wednesday to see if the bill goes into law.

With this bill in place, there would no longer be a requirement for handgun owners to apply for permits through county sheriff's offices. The permit process currently in place demands criminal background checks and for sheriff's offices to make decisions on whether or not an applicant should be allowed to own a handgun.

Cooper's office claims the bill would strip sheriffs of their authority to deny a permit if they believed an applicant showed signs of mental illness, knew of domestic abuse incidents that may not be recorded in a national database, or displayed other signs the applicant could be a danger to themselves or others.

Ahead of the vote, Gov. Cooper released a statement on the senate's decision to hold an override vote, tying it to the Nashville school shooting and saying the law will eliminate strong background checks.

Hours after children were shot to death in their school, NC GOP leaders announced a vote to eliminate strong NC background checks and make it easier for dangerous people to buy guns and take them on some school grounds. Outrageous. 1/2 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 28, 2023

Additionally, the bill includes something called Protect Religious Meeting Places, allowing for guns to be carried on grounds where a school and church are located together.

Per North Carolina law, concealed carry is permitted on church property if it's allowed. Under the law, handguns will not be allowed during curricular or extracurricular activities.