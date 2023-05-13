Cooper vetoes new abortion bill, sends it back to General Assembly

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed new legislation that would ban nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, sending it back to the General Assembly.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state's new 12-week abortion ban, sending the legislation back to the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Cooper has supported abortion rights since becoming governor and vowed to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Cooper's action sends the legislation back to Republicans, who have enough seats in both chambers of the General Assembly to override the governor's veto authority.

"As governor, I'm working every day to move North Carolina forward, better jobs, higher wages, better schools, safer streets, healthier communities," Gov. Cooper said at an abortion supporters rally in Raleigh on Saturday. "I try to work with this legislature whenever I can to get things done. Forward is the only way ahead."

In North Carolina, once a bill is passed by the General Assembly, the governor can choose to sign it and the bill becomes law, or they can veto the bill and return it to lawmakers for reconsideration. If the governor doesn't act within 10 days, all passed bills automatically become law.

When Rep. Tricia Cotham switched parties in April after being elected as a Democrat, it gave Republicans enough seats in the House to have a "veto-proof" supermajority.

“This bill will create dangerous interference with the doctor-patient relationship, leading to harm for pregnant women and their families," Gov. Cooper said at the rally. "With its medically unnecessary obstacles and restrictions, it will make abortion unavailable to many women, particularly those with lower incomes, those who live in rural areas, and those who already have limited access to health care.”

State law currently bans almost all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The new legislation would reduce that to 12 weeks starting July 1. It also places limits on new exceptions, capping abortions at 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest and 24 weeks for "life-limiting" fetal anomalies, including certain physical or genetic disorders that can be diagnosed prenatally. An existing exception for when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger would remain in place.

The 46-page bill passed the North Carolina Senate by a 29-20 margin. The House passed it by a similar margin one day before. Democrats unsuccessfully attempted multiple moves to get the measure sent back to committee during a lengthy debate. The bill includes more medical and paperwork requirements for pregnant women and physicians, as well as licensing requirements for abortion clinics.

Republican lawmakers are also promoting at least $160 million for services including maternal care, adoption care, contraceptive services and paid leave for teachers and state employees after the birth of a child.

Critics of the legislation say the measure is an attack on reproductive freedoms and denies women the ability to make their own health care choices by creating obstacles to abortions that would remain legal.