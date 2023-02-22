NC House set to repeal pistol permit rules for gun buyers

The state Senate already signed off on a pistol permit repeal, in a wide-ranging gun rights bill that allows concealed carry at religious services on school grounds.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House lawmakers plan to vote on a controversial bill Wednesday to repeal the law that requires buyers of handguns to get a permit from their local sheriff first.

The state Senate already signed off on a pistol permit repeal, in a wide-ranging gun rights bill that also included a provision to allow concealed weapons at religious services that are held on school grounds.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a pistol permit repeal bill in the last legislative session. This year, however, Republicans have more seats and a better chance at overriding his vetoes.

Supporters say the state's pistol permit rules are a relic of the racist Jim Crow era, and are now unnecessary since federal background checks have improved in recent years. The state Sheriffs' Association lobbying group supports the idea to repeal the law.

