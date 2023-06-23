NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson endorses Trump, after all

Less than two weeks after saying he wasn't ready to endorse any presidential candidates, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson threw his weight behind the former president.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Less than two weeks after saying he wasn’t ready to endorse any presidential candidates, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has made up his mind: He’s endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Robinson, who’s running for governor, announced his decision Friday at the Faith & Freedom Conference in Washington.

“This nation needs a fighter, someone who is willing to go onto the world stage, walk in boldly, strongly, waving the American flag, saying: ‘The Americans are here and we’re in charge again, and we’re going to lead this world into the future, with freedom,” Robinson said.

“That’s what America needs and that is why, on this stage today, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump as the President of the United States of America in 2024,” he continued. “No more of this soft talk. No more of this easy-speak.”

