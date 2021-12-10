Lt. Gov. Robinson: LGBTQ instruction in schools teaches students 'how to go to hell'

"They’re dragging our kids down into the pit of hell trying to teach them that mess in our schools," Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson plans to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address the growing controversy over his remarks against members of the LGBTQ community.

Video of Robinson saying that transgender individuals are unholy came to light Tuesday.

"If there's a movement in this country that is demonic and is full of anti-, the spirit of the antichrist, it is the transgender movement," Robinson said during an August appearance at Upper Room Church of God in Christ, where he went on to compare a transgender individual to someone dressing up as a dog.

"They’re dragging our kids down into the pit of hell trying to teach them that mess in our schools," he said. "Two plus two don’t equal transgender; it equals four. You need to get back to teaching them how to read instead of teaching them how to go to hell. Yeah, I said it, and I mean it."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts