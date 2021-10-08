x
Politics

Meck County senator calls for Lt. Gov. Robinson to resign over homophobic comments

Jeff Jackson, a Democrat from Mecklenburg County, is calling on Robinson to resign after he called transgenderism and homosexuality "filth."

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina senator is calling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign after he made pointed comments about homosexuality several months ago.

In June, Robinson was speaking at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove when he called transgenderism and homosexuality "filth."

"There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality or any of that filth," Robinson said to applause from the congregation. "And yes, I called it filth. And if you don't like it that I called it filth, come see me about it."

Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg, said Thursday that North Carolina does not need open discrimination from a high-ranking public official and called for Robinson, a Republican, to resign.

